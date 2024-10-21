Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0764 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $539.62 million and $24.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07510002 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $24,596,411.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

