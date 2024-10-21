OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCFCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.