Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 8,198,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

