Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $970,607.14 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $109.12 million and approximately $970,607.14 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,061,210 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

