Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

