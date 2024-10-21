Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.70 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,618.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,121 shares of company stock worth $64,340. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

