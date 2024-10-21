PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16. 44,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 46,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 120.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.