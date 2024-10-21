pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $53.80 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $3,190.14 or 0.04707812 BTC on major exchanges. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $326,676.01 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 46,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 46,408.22845379. The last known price of pzETH is 3,240.87496714 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $331,651.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

