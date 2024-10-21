Quantum 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.34 or 1.00038340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066418 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.