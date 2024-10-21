Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

