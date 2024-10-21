Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.79 on Monday, reaching $971.89. 424,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,041.01. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

