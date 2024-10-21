Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments has set its FY24 guidance at $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.040-1.070 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

