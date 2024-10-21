Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 152,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 364,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 112,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.87. 262,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.