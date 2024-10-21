Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.87. 48,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 232,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

