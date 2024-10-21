Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

SIEB stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

