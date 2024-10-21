Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SFNC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. 868,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

