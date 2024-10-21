Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,748.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

