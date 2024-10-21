SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $225.50 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $225.50 million and $25.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

