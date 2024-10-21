Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 18,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 28,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

