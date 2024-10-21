Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.19. 153,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,535. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

