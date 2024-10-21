Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $707,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

