Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 6,728,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.