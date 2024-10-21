StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.