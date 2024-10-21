StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.80% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.