StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 4.2 %
XIN stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
