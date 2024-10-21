Suncoast Equity Management Acquires Shares of 739 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.00. 1,265,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,893. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $483.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

