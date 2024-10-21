Sweat Economy Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $50.24 million and $1.47 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,390,565,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,635,017,756 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

