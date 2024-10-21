Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

SYPR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.