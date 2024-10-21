Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.08). Approximately 32,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 376,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.05).

TM17 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.36) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.71. The firm has a market cap of £341.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

