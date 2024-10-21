Terran Coin (TRR) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $39,560.10 and approximately $544,864.72 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

