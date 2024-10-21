Theta Fuel Price Down 2.3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $410.65 million and $10.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00041352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,720,015,472 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.