Unizen Trading Down 7.5% This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

