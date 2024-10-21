Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victrex

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.