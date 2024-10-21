Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.23 and last traded at $159.23, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.
Wacoal Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.04 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%.
Wacoal Company Profile
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.
