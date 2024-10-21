Western Financial Corp CA Has $200,000 Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGF. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 183,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.