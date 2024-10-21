Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 2,567 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.99. 819,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

