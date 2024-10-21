WhiteCoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $241,891.22 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00104633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011630 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 618.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

