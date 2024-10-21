Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,966 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $711.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $915.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

