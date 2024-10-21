Whittier Trust Co. Sells 26,505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

