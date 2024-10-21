Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.54. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
