11,720 Shares in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $28.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.