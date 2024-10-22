167,833 Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Bought by Tull Financial Group Inc.

Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tull Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.