3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.34 and last traded at $138.46, with a volume of 921623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,135,000 after buying an additional 97,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after buying an additional 396,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 3M by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

