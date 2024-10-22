51,595 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Evergreen makes up about 1.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Evergreen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVGR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Evergreen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 94,278 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Evergreen by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 718,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 409,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,449. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 million and a PE ratio of 39.27. Evergreen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

