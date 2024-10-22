Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0609 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Acala Token has a total market cap of $65.76 million and $3.16 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,033.64 or 0.99996111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006456 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00066857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

