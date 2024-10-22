aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $272.45 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $272.45 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.