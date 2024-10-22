Aevo Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Aevo has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $318.70 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00251689 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,166,709.988445 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.38079422 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $35,649,867.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

