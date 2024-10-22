Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $12,656,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

