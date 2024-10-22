Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

