Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.97 and last traded at $102.52, with a volume of 253765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.56, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $4,781,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $4,781,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,572,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $4,758,063.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,936.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,360 shares of company stock worth $24,537,300. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.