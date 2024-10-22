Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLY stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

